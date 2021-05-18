Just when all of us were beginning to get excited about Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua, there has been an anticlimax, and it is not what you think.

Fury had sent Twitter into meltdown after tweeting that his heavyweight unification fight with Joshua was 100% happening on August 14 in Saudi Arabia, sweeping aside any rumour that he or his promoter were going to come in the way of the biggest fight in boxing history.

However, Deontay Wilder has emerged out of nowhere like Daniel Hardman in Suits, making a claim of his own, and to make matters worse, getting the legal seal thereon, too.

Arbitration judge Daniel Weinstein has ruled that the contractual clause between Fury and Wilder be honoured, meaning that the British heavyweight must fight Wilder for a third time by September 15.

However, Wilder will not be receiving any monetary damages and Fury still has an option to ask him for an extension. The only problem with that, though, is the step-aside fee Wilder will be entitled to.

Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter, doesn’t sound like that is an option he is willing to take: "We're not paying Wilder to step aside," Arum told ESPN.

”It's better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make the Fury-Joshua fight for November or December.”

That settles the speculation over what happens next because whatever does, it sure doesn’t involve seeing Fury and Joshua in a ring anytime soon.

Knowing Wilder, he is not one to back away, given the hurt that the defeat to Fury caused him. We all know what the aftermath of that loss was as well, with the 35-year-old firing his coach, blaming his defeat on his pre-match costume and having Fury’s gloves inspected by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Best to get excited about Wilder vs Fury 3 then, because that is what we are going to get for now.

News Now - Sport News