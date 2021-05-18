The RAW after WrestleMania Backlash brought much intrigue to the WWE Universe. The Red Brand saw no title changes at the pay-per-view, but there's always some fallout, as well as new feuds budding the following night.

One huge event that happened on the show last night involved Kofi Kingston. The former WWE Champion pinned two Superstars in the same night, these being Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley.

Kingston spoke about the victory on RAW Talk after the show, when asked where this achievement ranks overall in his career, he said:

“It has been only half-an-hour since it happened, so I don’t know where I can rank [the night] among all my other wins and championships."

He continued:

“But I will just say this: Kofi Kingston just pinned the WWE Champion.”

Following the roll-up victory over Lashley, Kofi became the first person to pin The Almighty, since he won the title from The Miz on March 1. Reflecting on the moment, he said:

“Let me ask you a question: since Lashley has become champion, how many people have pinned him? Only one, and that’s me. What does that mean, bro? That’s why I always say, ‘when you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.’ You never know when your opportunity comes, and when it does, you have to capitalize."

The conversation then turned to if Kingston is pursuing a second WWE Title, when asked the question by R-Truth, Kofi replied:

“I am on the top of the mountain today. But when you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.”

Xavier Woods added, “This is not new. Kingston has been crushing for years now.”

The former WWE Champion pinned Lashley with a roll-up after Drew McIntyre appeared and hit The All Mighty with MVP's cane.

With Hell in a Cell announced as the next WWE PPV, it will be interesting to see if the company is just building for Drew and Bobby for a third title match, or if Kingston will now be thrown into the picture.

