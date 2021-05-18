Monaco Grand Prix 2021: How To Buy Tickets

It’s almost time for lights out once more as Formula 1 makes its traditional stop at one of the world’s most famous circuits, Monaco.

Traditionally known as the Circuit de Monaco, this 3.3 km (2 mi) track sweeps and cascades through the streets of Monte Carlo, passing through some of the famous hot spots in a country with a population of just 38,000.

What the country may lack in numbers, it makes up for in glitz and glamour as the race weekend is notorious for being the most luxurious event in the F1 calendar, with many of the drivers essentially living in the city that they race around once a year.

During the 2020 season, Monaco was unable to host the Grand Prix due to coronavirus restrictions, which forced the FIA to rip up their original schedule and pen in a drastically different looking rota which essentially started in Austria during July, rather than Australia in March.

While there is plenty of optimism that there will not be a repeat of last season, Monaco looks destined to host the premier motorsport series once more as the drivers championship between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is hotting up, with Red Bull Racing looking far more competitive alongside Mercedes.

After four races, Hamilton is currently top of the standings after the seven-time world champion has picked up three victories so far. Verstappen is just 14 points behind and with one win under his belt at Imola. Both drivers have either been on the top or second step of the podium.

While there may not be a great deal of overtaking manoeuvres taking place, it will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand with fans fighting to get tickets for the race weekend.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased from Formula 1’s official website, where you are presented with a number of options regarding days and seating arrangements.

Prices start from as low as €89 (£76.65) but can range up to as high as €939 (£808.62) to attend from Thursday to Sunday.

This will vary depends on whether the selected Grandstand is covered, access to a Giant Screen or Disabled Access is available.

We will update this article if this information changes in due course.

