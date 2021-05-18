Remember Wladimir Klitschko?

It has been a while since he called it a day, but looking at him, you wouldn't realise that he’s now a 45-year-old retired man.

The Ukrainian recently took to Instagram to show off his just how fit and athletic his body still is, and quite frankly, it is fit enough to still inflict a few more knockouts if he ever fancied making a shock return to the ring.

He posted a sun-kissed photo of himself while holding a barbell with the caption: “Keep on going - keep on pumping,” and in the process, making many envious of how ridiculously good his physique still is.

This would be a good time for him to make a brief comeback and make it even with Anthony Joshua, wouldn’t it?

The British heavyweight is not going to fight Tyson Fury anytime soon anyway, thanks to the shock news about Deontay Wilder winning his arbitration case, so Klitschko may as well make him an offer and see if he can get his revenge.

If you hadn't seen that news yet, Wilder and Fury have now been ordered to fight before September 15, meaning the August 14 date for AJ vs Fury now looks impossible.

We're only joking, of course, about Wladimir making a shock return to the ring to fight Joshua, as we know he is very happily retired and wouldn't really make a comeback, but he sure does still look the part.

For those of you who have forgotten, in the last fight of his career, the former world heavyweight champion lost to Joshua, despite having had him on his knees in the sixth round.

Joshua, though, fought back to secure an 11th-round stoppage and that was it for Klitschko. It was only the fifth defeat of his career, with the fourth coming at the hands of Fury in 2015.

Anyway, Klitschko vs Joshua 2 is not happening, but the latter did welcome his former counterpart to help him train ahead of his fight with Fury.

“Footballers need to be around footballers, boxers need to be around boxers. Lions stay around lions, lions don’t hang around with sheep, do they? Good boxers need to stay around better boxers in order to get better, so I’d definitely have him,” Joshua told Pep Talk UK.

“I’d have George Foreman, Evander Holyfield, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard. Mayweather, 100 per cent. And Wladimir Klitschko, he’s always welcome.

“And it’s inspiration for the kids in this gym as well because this gym is an amateur gym for the community, so yeah it’d be good to have them down here.”

He will be in some company should they accompany him.

