Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is up in the air amid reports that he wants to leave Juventus this summer.

The legendary Portuguese forward, 36, is reportedly unsettled in Turin and isolated from his teammates.

And if Juve fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, it seems likely that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will attempt to move clubs ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Old Lady sit fifth in the Serie A table with one match remaining. In order to finish inside the top four, they must defeat Bologna in their final game of the season on Sunday and hope that AC Milan or Napoli, in third and fourth place respectively, drop points.

But even if results go their way and Juve scrape into the Champions League positions, Ronaldo could still end up leaving the club.

Ronaldo's cars filmed leaving Turin

And rumours about his potential exit have now intensified after a video showed his seven supercars being removed from his Turin mansion under the cover of darkness this week.

Per The Daily Mail, a group of men were seen taking the multi-million pound vehicles away from Ronaldo’s property at 3 o’clock in the morning.

The cars were loaded onto a Rodo Cargo haulage vehicle. Rodo Cargo are described as a ‘well-known Portuguese moving company’ based in Lisbon - the city Ronaldo began his professional career.

Watch the footage here...

Will Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon?

Sporting Lisbon are one of several clubs that have been linked with a potential move for Ronaldo, whose contract at Juventus expires in June 2022.

Cristiano’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, recently revealed that she will attempt to convince her son to return to Sporting for next season.

“I’ll talk to him [Cristiano] to bring him back,” she was quoted as saying by Record, per The Daily Mail. “Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting's stadium].”

However, it would be a big surprise if Ronaldo returned to Sporting this summer, not least because the Portuguese club would surely struggle to pay his astronomical wages.

The player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, also poured cold water on the idea by telling reporters: “Cristiano is proud of the title won by Sporting, in fact, as he has publicly demonstrated.

“But at the moment his career plans do not go through Portugal.”

PSG and Man Utd are favourites to sign Ronaldo

It’s possible that his luxury cars have been taken back to Portugal while he decides his next move.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are currently the favourites to sign Ronaldo in the eyes of the bookmakers.

Harry Kane to sign for Manchester United? (The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News