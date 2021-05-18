The Miz vs Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night caught the attention of the WWE Universe... and a much wider audience.

Their rivalry came to a climax at May's PPV, where the pair met in a Lumberjack Match.

But this wasn't any old Lumberjack Match... because the ring was surrounded by zombies.

Yes, really.

To tie in with the release of the upcoming Netflix film Army of The Dead, starring former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista, some of his undead friends made an appearance at Backlash.

They wasted no time going after Priest, John Morrison and The Miz, but it was the latter who came off worse.

After being pinned by The Archer of Infamy, Miz was 'eaten alive' by the zombies, who engulfed him in the ring.

One night later on RAW, he was nowhere to be seen. But Morrison implied that we've in fact seen the worst-case scenario - and Miz is indeed gone.

'Johnny Drip Drip' was interviewed backstage, where he said:

"Whenever I think about what happened last night to The Miz, it feels like someone is picking at my brain... like I'm dead inside. It's a rotting feeling.

"The Miz might never be the same. I'm dedicating tonight's match to his memory. Miz, I love you bro. I hope wherever you are, it's a [better] place."

You can see WWE's tweet, teasing The Miz has passed - below:

Well, it will certainly be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds in the coming weeks.

While The Miz was not seen on RAW, his tag team partner Morrison and Priest went to war in another Lumberjack Match.

This time though, there were no zombies. But there was a clear winner.

To conclude an epic bout that lasted over 20 minutes, Priest was able to finally pin his opponent, connecting with Hit the Lights to put his opponent away.

After the match, The Archer of Infamy claimed it was 'time to move on' from The Miz and Morrison and stated his intention to go after the WWE Championship.

The fallout from WrestleMania Backlash continues this week on Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

