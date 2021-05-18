Apex Legends Mobile: How to play With Early Access

Apex Legends is finally making its way over to mobile, but there are a few important things that you need to know.

In what appears to be a late move compared to rivals Fortnite, Respawn Entertainment have played the patient game in terms of getting their successful battle royale on to iOS and Android, something which Epic Games managed to achieve in 2017.

Since its introduction to the Playstation 4 and Xbox One back in February 2019, it has gone to become one of the highest played video games in history, with Respawn recently confirming they have reached 100 million players worldwide. After just two years in the market, that is an impressive achievement considering it was a newly-introduced game with no reputation to go off at the time.

EA recently confirmed that they will be working with a Chinese developing firm to assist in creating and releasing the game worldwide.

Apex Legends Mobile will be trialled with a closed Beta test in India and the Philippines before being expanded to a wider audience. However, there is no word when the game will be released in the UK, Europe and the USA.

The game will be free to play and will be playable entirely by touch, in what was described as “streamlined controls and thoughtful optimisation that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone.”

So when can gamers get their hands on the mobile game? Will be available for early access? Here is everything that you need to know.

Early Access

Unfortunately, early access will only be available via the Beta Tests that will imminently take place. But those details could change over the next coming months.

Pre-downloads will be available and interested players will be notified when they can gain access to it. This will take place a few days in preparation for its official launch.

We will provide further information when it becomes available.

