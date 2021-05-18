Liverpool transfers: Jurgen Klopp's three smartest signings at Anfield

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards have proved to be an unrivalled combination when it comes to making shrewd signings in the transfer window.

The Reds' recent glory has largely been built upon their huge success rate when it comes to new signings coming good.

The likes of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk are obviously the two most expensive signings that the club have made, but who have been the Reds' smartest recruits?

GIVEMESPORT names our three smartest signings of Klopp era at Anfield. Do you agree?

1. Fabinho

Whilst Fabinho joined for a somewhat hefty price-tag, his importance to the team has been worth so much more. Both his versatility and midfield presence have been essential this season.

According to Transfermarkt, Fabinho signed for £40.5m in 2018 and his stock has risen during his time at Liverpool, as he is valued at £54m in the current market.

The Reds' centre-back problems have been well documented this season and Fabinho has more often than not featured at the back having played there 21 times compared to just 12 appearances in his more natural midfield position, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool's recent form has benefited from the Brazilian's move back into the engine room where he has become virtually irreplaceable for Klopp.

In the current Premier League campaign, Fabinho has made the second most interceptions (1.5) and the third most tackles (2) per game in the Liverpool squad.

2. Andrew Robertson

You'll do well to find a better value for money signing that Robertson. The Scotland captain signed for just £8.1m from Hull City according to Transfermarkt, and his marauding runs down the left-hand flank have been essential to Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League success down the years.

The left-back position had proved a problem area for Klopp at Liverpool with Alberto Moreno the main option prior to Robertson's acquisition.

Over the last four Premier League seasons, Robertson has accumulated a staggering 33 assists from left-back, based on figures from WhoScored.

This term Robertson has made 1.6 key passes per game, which is only bettered by his opposing full-back Trent Alexander Arnold with 2.1. The pair have become the greatest creative threats in Liverpool's side.

Full credit to Klopp for seeing Robertson's potential despite suffering relegation in his final season with The Tigers.

3. Sadio Mane

Mane's signing from Southampton very much kick-started the Jurgen Klopp era as we know it. At the time his £37.08m transfer fee seemed quite steep for a player that had shown inconsistencies at the Saints.

However, in his first season supporters quickly warmed to the Senegalese winger who contributed to 18 goals in 27 league appearances.

The following season he was forced to display his versatility as Mohamed Salah joined the Anfield ranks and became a mainstay at right-wing. Mane had to continue his development as a left-sided attacker and his partnership among the famed Liverpool front three blossomed.

According to his WhoScored rating, he is having his joint worst season for the Reds. However, a rating of 7.27 is still remarkably high, which proves the meticulously high standards the 29-year-old sets himself.

