Drew McIntyre has had an incredible run in WWE over the past 18 months.

His journey to the top began way back at the Royal Rumble in 2020, where he punched his ticket to WrestleMania 36, beating Brock Lesnar on the Grandest Stage of them All.

After capturing the WWE Championship, The Scottish Warrior went on to carry RAW for almost a year, eventually dropping the title to The Miz, and in turn, Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber.

Despite losing the gold, McIntyre is still involved in the main event picture.

But at WrestleMania 37 last month, and WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday, he failed to recapture the WWE Championship.

On RAW last night, it was finally time for someone else to get a crack at Lashley, who offered an Open Challenge in the main event.

The catch? McIntyre and Strowman were banned from entering and the title wasn't put on the line.

Regardless, Kofi Kingston answered and with an assist from, you guessed it, McIntyre, he rolled up The All Mighty for the pin.

After stealing MVP's cane, the Scotsman smashed Lashley with it and opened the door for Kofi to pull off a shock win.

Following the action on RAW, McIntyre took to Twitter to give himself a hilarious new nickname.

"Big D is always there for the lads!!! Congrats, [Kofi] #DrewDayRocks," he wrote.

Brilliant. A fan then pointed out that he 'might wanna rethink that nickname', but the WWE star responded with '.....Absolutely not' and a picture of himself working alongside The New Day.

Class. McIntyre has proven great value on Twitter in recent years and it's great to see him having fun once again.

But what does his future hold inside the ring? Will Lashley be looking for revenge after McIntyre cost him a match this week? Or will the WWE champ be fully focused on Kingston for now?

The fallout from WrestleMania Backlash continues this week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

