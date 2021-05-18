Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Deontay Wilder couldn’t beat Tyson Fury in the ring, but he has got the better of him in the court after arbitration judge Daniel Weinstein ruled that the contractual clause between the two be honoured and a trilogy fight be made to happen before September 15.

Fury’s camp had ruled it out after the pandemic took over the world, however, such has been Wilder’s hunger to avenge a humiliating defeat since, he has put in all his effort to win the legal fight. Finally, he has the outcome he was after.

Whether the two fight it out at all and when they fight is a question for later, but in the immediate aftermath of the court’s ruling, one of the solutions being deemed appropriate is to pay Wilder a sum to step aside for now.

At least that’s what Gareth A Davies, a ring journalist, reckons could be one of the ways to make Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua happen.

"It is a civil case so I think they can still sign the fight between Fury and Joshua,” he wrote on his Instagram.

"Wilder may get potentially $5m to $8m (£3.5m to £5.65m) and perhaps even an agreement to fight going forward.”

Now, the only problem with a payout is that neither Fury nor Joshua is willing to let Wilder get a dime out of the £500 million showdown. And Fury has already been very vocal about his stance.

Back in 2020, he told iFL TV: “Wilder's got a rematch clause.

“Some newspaper reported that he wanted £10m to step aside.

“I'm not paying him no money to step aside, I'd rather take his scalp again.

“I'll beat him in the ring and that's how I'll get him out the way, I wouldn't pay him £2m to step aside - I'd rather give him another battering, hopefully the end of [2020].”

That stance hasn’t changed a year later either, because Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has already made it clear that paying Wilder to back off isn’t a territory he is going to explore.

"We're not paying Wilder to step aside," Arum told ESPN.

“It's better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make the Fury-Joshua fight for November or December.”

We are looking at a potential deadlock, aren’t we?

