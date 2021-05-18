Charlotte Flair was on commentary alongside Bryon Saxton and Corey Graves on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Opportunist tweeted a photo of herself smiling, while wearing a commentator's headset. She shared the photo with a big smile emoji and the words 'caption this'.

Like many individual's tweets, Flair was bound to get responses from numerous people. However, one that struck the eyes of many was a certain former WWE Champion.

CM Punk replied to Charlotte's tweet mimicking WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, implying he shouts instructions down a headset to the commentary team. Punk wrote:

“GODDAMNIT PAL WATCH THE MONITORS AND STOP SAYING WRESTLING PAL”

Speaking recently to Yash Bhati from the Hindustan Times, The Queen was asked about her thoughts on the comment from Punk and mentioned how no one was saying anything to her while on the commentary desk.

“No one is buzzing me in my ear,” she said

“I have known Byron Saxton and Corey Graves for a very long time. It was just great to be out there with them, feeling as confident as ever. No, Vince doesn’t buzz me in my ear about anything.”

The 12-time Women's Champion was later asked about one of her two WrestleMania Backlash opponents this past Sunday, and current RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Flair had high praise for the Australian, saying when she makes her entrance to the ring, you feel her presence.

“She has an aura around her,” Charlotte said.

“When she comes out, you feel her presence. She oozes that appeal. That is half the battle, the owing the room.”

The Opportunist fell to defeat on RAW this week. While attempting a figure-four leg lock, Flair was distracted by Ripley, who was ringside for the match, allowing Asuka to roll Charlotte up and secure the win.

News Now - Sport News