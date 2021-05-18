Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded: Release Date Confirmed

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is bringing a new update to the game (Season 3 Reloaded) and many fans will be wondering when it is due to launch.

These mid-season updates are very normal in the COD world and it is a great opportunity for the game to give fans fresh content and improve Black Ops.

Developers Treyarch have a lot on their hands as they are also in full control of the battle royale game Warzone.

However, the changes they have been making, including taking Verdansk back to the 1980’, have gone down very well with fans and they will be excited by what Season 3 Reloaded has to bring.

Season 3 Reloaded Release Date

Call of Duty fans do not have long to wait at all as the midseason update will be released on Thursday 20th May. Typically the Black Ops Cold War updates have been arriving at around 6PM BST.

This update clearly has a lot to offer and fans will be very excited to get their hands on it. These changes will be implemented to moment that the update comes into the game

Along with the typical updates which include adjustments to weapons, the community will be able to play in a new map, use new weapons as well as new operators.

Season 3 has flown by, and it is good to see that fans are thoroughly enjoying what Treyarch has to offer.

