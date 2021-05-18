Roman Reigns picked up what was one of the most impressive wins of his run as Universal Champion to date on Sunday night.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Cesaro challenged The Tribal Chief for his belt - in what was The Swiss Superman's first-ever world title bout in WWE.

But, in an incredible match that lasted over 27 minutes, showcasing the best of both men, he came up just short.

After an all-out war, Roman was able to lock in his Guillotine submission, choking out Cesaro and forcing the referee to end things.

It was another truly dominant victory for Reigns, who did it all by himself on Sunday night, without the help of Jey or Jimmy Uso at ringside.

Following the match, WWE released exclusive footage of Reigns, Jey and Paul Heyman making their way backstage, where reporter Megan Morant tried to grab The Tribal Chief for a word.

Roman wasn't interested in talking, but Heyman certainly was. You can check out the exclusive clip below:

Responding to Morant's question about Reigns potentially losing to Cesaro, Heyman fired back:

"Who hired her? Are we supposed to act vulnerable around you now? Roman Reigns is the end-all-be-all.

"He is the Head of the Table, he is the Tribal Chief, he is the ‘Reigns-ing’, defending, undisputed, uncontroverted, WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion.

"Cesaro is a qualified opponent, but he’s not a champion. That distinction belongs to Roman Reigns."

That's a pretty clear statement. Despite not stopping for a word after beating Cesaro, Reigns did take to social media on Monday to reflect on his big win with another workout promo.

You can watch that in full below:

Yep, it's fair to say Roman and Paul are incredibly confident about this run as Universal Champion, even if The Tribal Chief has to do it all on his own, without The Usos.

The fallout from Roman Reigns' win vs Cesaro - and Seth Rollins' post-match attack on The Swiss Superman - will continue on Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

