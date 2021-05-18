Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The summer is only a few months away and football fans across Europe are excitedly waiting for the Euro 2020 tournament to begin in June.

Due to the pandemic the competition was postponed, but now it is fully confirmed that it will be happening from June 2021.

A year postponement has obviously been frustrating for fans, however it has given players another year to prove themselves to be in with a shout to represent their country.

This is especially the case for the England squad, and players like Jesse Lingard have had somewhat of a renaissance to give themselves a chance to get into Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions side.

Will fans be allowed to attend games at Euro 2020?

With the pandemic looking like it could be coming to an end over the next few months, there are many things still needing to be sorted out.

One of these issues is whether fans will be allowed to attend the game. The tournament is across Europe for the first time and many countries will be hosting games. There are 11 cities included to host the tournament in what is the 60th year in which the Euro’s will be held. They include London, Amsterdam, Seville, Munich and Rome.

It is pretty simple how the fan structure will work when it comes to attendance. Due to the fact that the pandemic is still an issue, the stadiums will not be at full capacity. Instead, all of the 11 Euro 2020 host cities will be hosting 25–33 per cent of the stadium capacity.

It is good that we will have a tournament with fans, even if it is not at full capacity, and football fans in England have seen glimpses of what it will feel like as the FA have allowed fans at the FA Cup Final and the Carabao Cup Final, in which Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur..

