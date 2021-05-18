2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg has sought to bury claims that Toto Wolff was happy he left Mercedes when he did for once and for all in a recent interview.

Rosberg shocked many when it was announced that he was immediately retiring from the sport at the end of 2016, just a short matter of time after he had sealed his first, and therefore only, Drivers' crown at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Indeed, it was the culmination of a season-long duel with team-mate Lewis Hamilton, and the latest in a series of campaigns where the two had gone head-to-head and, quite often, rubbed each other up the wrong way.

With that said, Rosberg leaving the team would have naturally taken away some of that friction between him and his team-mate, with Mercedes opting for Valtteri Bottas for 2017 and keeping with the Finn since, having enjoyed far more harmonious years on from then.

Rosberg, though, has denied claims that team boss Toto Wolff was happy that the German left the team when he did, in a recent interview.

“That was never, ever true,” Rosberg said of suggestions Wolff was pleased with his departure to Motorsport Total.

“[We] had the best driver combination…and sure it would have been easier if I had continued."

Rosberg then went on to say that he would have liked to have made the announcement a month later than he did but decided to make the call early so the Silver Arrows had as much time as possible to replace him:

“I would have very much liked to celebrate the world title for another month and then at some point say, ‘I’m quitting.

“If it had been up to me, I would have done it in January. Another month of partying through as world champion, and then Christmas and so, and then at some point in January say: ‘I’m quitting.'

“I only did it for Toto and for the team, quite simply.”

Certainly, those seasons between 2014 and 2016 were hugely dramatic as the two Mercedes drivers sought for supremacy - streets ahead of pretty much anyone else on the grid.

Hamilton won two titles to Rosberg's one and, once he'd achieved his goal in the sport, Nico thought it best to bow out on that particular high.

