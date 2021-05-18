Mayweather, Pacquiao, Ali, Tyson: Who is the greatest boxer of all time?
Sports fans love themselves an all-time list.
Whether they make one themselves or someone does it for them, there is a very unusual satisfaction and excitement associated with such lists, not to forget the debate they spark.
TheTopTens.com is one such place where you can find all sorts of lists, and the best part is, they are all created by the fans and are open to discussion.
So, after making our way over to the website, we found one for the 25 greatest boxers in history, and it really is as comprehensive as it gets.
Whether it is accurate or not, however, is for you to decide.
Let’s take a look at it, shall we?
25-16
25. Harry Greb
24. Bernard Hopkins
23. Sonny Liston
22. Benny Leonard
21. Jack Dempsey
20. Evander Holyfield
19. James J. Jeffries
18. Julio Cesar Chavez
17. Lennox Lewis
16. Marvin Hagler
25-16 Summary
Safe to say that all the spots are debatable, for comparing across eras is always a risky thing to do. You’re looking at comparing boxers not merely from a different time, but also boxers with different facilities, coaches and other resources.
Twenty fifth-ranked Greb could be the greatest of all time for some, while others would argue that Lewis should be in the top 10 for beating Mike Tyson alone, let alone the extraordinary career he had.
Speaking of Tyson, we'll be seeing him later on.
15-6
15. Joe Frazier
14. Jack Johnson
13. Willie Pep
12. Roberto Duran
11. George Foreman
10. Roy Jones Jr.
9. Henry Armstrong
7. Sugar Ray Leonard
6. Joe Louis
15-6 Summary
It’s not your eyes fooling you... someone really thought that putting Mayweather at the eighth spot is a wise idea. There is no justifying his spot here sadly for us, for any effort to do so is going to be futile. We are not looking at someone who fought 10-odd fights and retired unbeaten. We are looking at someone with 50 career fights. 50. And he’s still unbeaten.
One can argue all they like about his pragmatic approach, but the fact is, there’s hardly anyone who has ever been better at defending than him. No matter what your opinion about his spending or lifestyle is, he has to at least be in the top five.
5-1
5. Rocky Marciano
3. Mike Tyson
2. Sugar Ray Robinson
1. Muhammad Ali
5-1 Summary
The no.1 was never going to be a doubt. It is a well-acknowledged fact that Ali is the greatest of all time. No one even comes close. Robinson comes in at second followed by Tyson, which does not seem too wrong.
However, Pacquiao at four is a bit dodgy. Let’s be honest, his is a remarkable story, but sympathy shouldn’t be a contributing factor in deciding who is better than whom. It won’t be wrong to say Mayweather would be a better fit for the fourth spot.
