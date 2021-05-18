Euro 2020 is now less than a month away, with the showpiece event set to kick off a year later than planned.

Having been made to wait an extra 12 months, it is no wonder that fans across the continent are chomping at the bit to show some good old fashion patriotism.

However, this year's vintage is going to look rather different to what we have become used to, with UEFA introducing a massive shake-up to the tournament's format.

Euro 2020 shake-up

Games will be hosted across multiple nations with the governing body eager to make it more of a road show than an exclusive event.

As of right now, it is anyone's guess as to who will be lifting the trophy at Wembley in July with the championship promising to be one of the most open in a long time.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

All-time Euro league table

While predicting the outcome of international tournaments can be a frightfully fraught undertaking, we can always rely on statistics to give us a slight inkling.

Thankfully, statistics have come to our aid once again with an all-time Euro 'league table' doing the rounds on Reddit.

The concept is simple - teams are awarded points in the same way they would be in a league context for results of games played in the championship.

Unsurprisingly, Germany find themselves over the hills and far away with a staggering return from their 49 games.

Their tally of 90 points far overshadows that of France in second place who have just 69 to their name.

However, Die Mannschaft have played more games than anyone else and would be expected to sit top of the pops.

Spain round out the top three ahead of Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Where are England?

England can only manage seventh, having won just ten of their 31 Euro games over the course of their history.

However, with an incredibly exciting crop of talent setting the Premier League alight this year, fans are daring to dream that the Three Lions could finally get their hands on that famous old trophy.

Coach Gareth Southgate has a comedy of riches at his disposal and, should he find the correct combination, you can't help but feel that the English will be very difficult to stop.

They might not be catching the Germans at the top of this particular table any time soon but, if it is an English captain holding the title aloft under the Wembley arch come July 11, then who really cares.

