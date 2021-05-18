Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pound-for-pound king Saul Canelo Alvarez has tied the knot with fiancée Fernanda Gomez - just days after he defeated Billy Joe Saunders.

The unified super-middleweight champion exchanged vows with long-term partner Fernanda on the sun-kissed shore of Imanta Resorts Punta de Mita, located on one of Mexico's most exclusive private estates, on May 15.

With clifftop views across coastal Riviera Nayarit - one of the largest and most beautiful tropical bays in the world - the venue provided the perfect romantic backdrop for their special day as the sun set across the ocean.

Music stars such as Chilean singer Mon Laferte and popular band Los Ángeles Azules provided the entertainment as Alvarez exchanged vows with Gomez, who stunned in a form-fitting lace gown and diamond-encrusted tiara specially made for the occasion.

Guests including the couple's four children were carried to the sun-kissed shores of the Mexican coast in golf carts inside the complex due to the event's exclusivity.

The World Boxing Organisation were the first to congratulate the happy couple after posting the above photo on Instagram accompanied by the following caption: "The WBO Family wishes lots of love and happiness to the recently married couple, Unified WBO Super Middleweight Champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Fernanda Gomez."

Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KO's) knocked out previously undefeated British boxer Saunders (30-1, 14 KO's) in the eighth round in front of 73,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on May 8.

The 30-year-old has told ESPN that his plan in 2021 is to unify the super-middleweight division, something which no-one else has done in the history of the four-belt era.

This means that IBF champion Caleb Plant, who is unbeaten in 21 professional fights, is firmly in his sights. If he can beat the American, he will be crowned the undisputed champion.

Alvarez and Gomez started dating in October 2016 after meeting at the OMB Gala. The couple have one daughter together.

The social media influencer, who boasts over 460,000 followers on Instagram, has done her best to stay out of the limelight.

Also known as Amanda, the pair were spotted embracing after Alvarez's win over Saunders.

The Mexican boxer has also previously dated the likes of Marisol Gonzalez, Cynthia Rodriguez, and Nelda Sepulveda.

