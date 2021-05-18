Harry Kane has rocked Tottenham by insisting he wants to leave the club this summer.

The England striker, who turns 28 in July, is desperate to land his hands on silverware and believes leaving Spurs will give him the best chance of achieving that objective.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have already made contact with Kane’s representatives, according to reports, while it’s also understood that the player would prefer to stay in the Premier League.

Kane is the seventh-highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 165 goals to his name.

Only Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208), Andy Cole (187), Sergio Aguero (182), Frank Lampard (177) and Thierry Henry (175) have netted more Premier League goals than Tottenham’s vice-captain.

In all competitions, Kane has scored 220 goals in 334 matches for his current employers.

Harry Kane's best goal for Tottenham

But his most incredible goal doesn’t officially count towards his overall total because it was scored in a pre-season friendly.

In the summer of 2019, weeks after they’d lost to Liverpool in the Champions League final, Spurs faced Italian champions Juventus in Singapore.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory thanks to an outrageous winning goal in stoppage-time from Kane, who scored from just inside the Juve half after spotting former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny off his line.

Kane executed the shot to perfection and watched on as the ball bounced perfectly into the back of the net.

Video: Harry Kane's goal vs Juventus

Watch the goal here…

And here’s a brilliant slow-motion replay…

What. A. Strike!

Kane has scored many brilliant goals during his career, although none quite like this. It’s just a shame it was wasted in a pre-season friendly!

Harry Kane: 'One of the best goals of my career'

“It’s probably one of the best goals in my career,” Kane told reporters after the match.

“I saw the keeper was quite far off his line a few times, so I thought I would take the chance if I had the opportunity. I saw him off his line and fortunately, it went in.”

“It’s unbelievable from Harry,” Pochettino added. “I think it is good for him to start the pre-season scoring. It wasn’t the priority to win the game, but to compete in our best way, and in the end to win, is always better than not winning.

“This type of situation happens because of the quality of the player to see the position of the keeper. It’s [Kane’s] talent that in that moment the ball arrived, and he decided to shoot. It was a little bit lucky that the ball went in.”

