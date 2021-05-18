Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was the highest-paid actor of last year, making almost $90 million, according to Forbes.

But he is also a man who is incredibly generous with his wealth and certainly hasn’t forgot his roots.

Last Christmas, the former WWE Superstar reached out to lifetime friend and former wrestler Bruno Lauer to deliver some very special gifts... well, one very special gift in particular.

Lauer, who performed under the name Harvey Wippleman during his tenure with WWE, took Johnson in when he was only 15.

Johnson had to move around often throughout his childhood, following his father, the late Rocky Johnson, around the country as he wrestled.

But when the Fast and Furious star couldn’t live with his father, Lauer took care of him.

Lauer is now a widowed father-of-two, and has recently announced he is running for political office in his home state of Mississippi.

"Meet one of my lifelong friends, Bruno Lauer,” said Johnson

“Or I prefer to call him, 'Downtown Bruno.'

“My mom and I were evicted off the island of Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville, Tennessee to live with my dad.

"When I landed in Nashville, I quickly found out I wasn't gonna live with my dad. S*** happens, plans change and that's the way it goes... Instead, I told I was gonna live with a guy named Bruno. Who at the time lived in a tiny room at a spot called the Alamo Plaza motel.

"Bruno could've (and should've) said 'hell no, I'm not takin' in some kid who I don't know'... But he didn't.

"He took this punk kid in and we became lifelong friends."

Lauer became a mentor-figure for Johnson, helping the youngster as he launched his wrestling career in Tennessee back in 1996.

Johnson even remembers the time Lauer helped him get his first car in a very wholesome video which you can see above.

"Hell, when I was 15 years old, Bruno even gave me his last $40 bucks so I could hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky tonk in Nashville,” exclaimed Johnson.

"But the hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was second crackhead passed out on the floor in the back!"

Over 30 years later, Johnson has repaid the favour – in traditionally extravagant style – gifting his former carer a brand-new Ford F-150 truck.

Lauer was rather emotional after being presented with his new wheels, which are slightly more expensive than the $40 he lent The Rock.

"Merry Christmas, Bruno and since you helped me 'buy' my first car - I figured I could return the favour and buy you one that 100% does NOT have a crackhead in the back seat,” joked Johnson.

“I love you man, and not because of this, because of who you are."

