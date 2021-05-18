Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Liam Kelly issues update about his Hoops future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Whilst the transfer window is not set to open until June, Queens Park Rangers have already got started with their plans for the summer.

Lee Wallace's stay at the club has been extended by a year whilst Geoff Cameron has parted ways with the Hoops following a three-year stint in London.

Meanwhile, QPR are eyeing up potential swoops for the likes of Charlie Austin, Sam Field and Stefan Johansen who all illustrated real signs of promise last season during their respective loan spells.

One of the players whose future has yet to be resolved by Hoops manager Mark Warburton is Liam Kelly.

The goalkeeper's loan spell at Motherwell came to an end last week and he has since re-iterated his willingness to stay with the Scottish side.

Whilst talks between QPR and the Well over currently ongoing, any potential deal may depend on whether fellow shot-stopper Joe Lumley agrees to sign a new deal.

Currently a back-up option for first-choice keeper Seny Dieng, Lumley was linked with a move to Middlesbrough last week.

Making reference to his situation at QPR, Kelly has admitted that he would be happy if the club allowed him to join Motherwell on a permanent basis.

Speaking to the Daily Record, the 25-year-old said: "I've had conversations with Graham Alexander [Motherwell's manager] and the manager at QPR.

"The situation is pretty clear with me at Motherwell, we just need a couple of things tied up from QPR's side.

"It's still really early.

"The season has literally just finished but we will see what happens in the coming days.

"I'm so happy that I came to Motherwell and I'm so thankful for the opportunity.

"I don't know what's happening next year but if Motherwell's an option then it's something I'd be delighted about."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Kelly has only featured on 22 occasions during his three-year stint at QPR, it could be argued that a permanent move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium may benefit both parties.

Having started Motherwell's last 18 league fixtures, the shot-stopper could potentially take his career to new heights by joining the Scottish Premiership side as it will give him the opportunity to play regular first-team football.

Meanwhile, QPR could use some of the money generated from Kelly's sale to re-invest into their squad this summer.

If Warburton is able to draft in several players who know exactly what it takes to achieve promotion to the Premier League, there is no reason why the Hoops cannot launch a bid for a top-six finish next season.

