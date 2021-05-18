Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded: New Maps Confirmed

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded is on its way and we have all the information around the new maps that will be added to the game.

Season 3 has been live for around a month now and players are enjoying the new changes it has brought.

The Call of Duty community always loves more content being brought out and that is exactly what Season 3 Reloaded has to offer.

Alongside new maps, there are also new operators, guns and adjustments to weapons.

What new maps are coming to Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded?

Cold War is a part of the amazing Black Ops saga which players have gone through in multiple games with developers Treyarch and we saw some memorable things from old games return when Cold War came out in November.

It seems like they have seen how much fans have enjoyed seeing some things from the past and are going to bring back a fan favourite when it comes to new maps in the game.

Season 3 Reloaded will see the return of Standoff to the Call of Duty franchise and this map is the latest map from previous Black Ops titles to arrive in the Cold War.

You will be able to play Standoff in 6v6 game modes and it is the third classic map to be added into the game following Raid and Express being added over the last couple of seasons.

COD fans will no doubt want to be getting to grips with the new map and they do not have to wait long at all for it to be brought into the game.



