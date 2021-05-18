This past week, ECW Original New Jack passed away at the age of 58. The three-time ECW World Tag Team Champion was one of the most 'extreme' professional wrestlers fans have seen in many years.

Tributes were made for New Jack, most notably from former ECW owner Paul Heyman. The counsel for Roman Reigns, spoke about the recently passed star on Talking Smack.

Heyman opened by mentioning how WWE asked him if he wanted to say a few works about New Jack's career, in which he said they suck and there's no good spin he can put on it.

He went on to say that when he heard the news of the ECW Original's death, he had hoped it was a joke and New Jack would've faked his death to sell t-shirts and read what people would say about him.

However, this was unfortunately not the case and Heyman would take to the post-SmackDown talk show to say the following on his friend's passing, calling New Jack the most non-PG performer in sport's entertainment history.

"Usually when we pay tribute to somebody here in WWE we'd show a lot of footage of that person," he said.

"And to be blunt, we can't show you a lot of footage of New Jack because he was the most non-PG performer in sport's entertainment history, because New Jack was a gangster."

Paul added that fans knew that New Jack was a gangster as soon as his entrance music hit. He said:

"And anyone who was a fan of ECW that came to see ECW, who watched ECW, knew that fact from the moment his music hit. And no we never had rights to use his music, why? Because we were gangsters and New Jack was the most gangster of all the gangsters."

Heyman finished by talking about how "real" the ECW Original was in the ring and on the mic.

"It's over 20 years ago that anybody had saw New Jack perform live, or heard him cut a promo. [They, the fans] understood just how real he was," he said.

"Jerome Young (New Jack's real name) was quite an individual and deep in his heart, he was every bit of New Jack that he could offer you."

