Nottingham Forest transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Reds' Chuba Akpom pursuit

After experiencing an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign which culminated in a 17th place finish in the Championship earlier this month, Nottingham Forest could be in for a busy summer of transfer activity.

Whilst manager Chris Hughton will be keen to overhaul his squad by cutting ties with some of the club's underperformers, he will also be aiming to bolster his attacking options in the coming months.

Despite being able to call upon the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor, who have both set the second-tier alight at times during their respective careers, Forest were extremely poor in-front of goal last season as they only managed to find the back of the net on 37 occasions in 46 league games.

Taking this into consideration, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Hughton makes signing a striker his priority between now and the start of the 2021/22 season.

Although Forest were linked with a move for forward Chuba Akpom earlier this week, it has since emerged that that they will not be looking to bring the Middlesbrough man to the City Ground.

According to the Nottingham Post, the Reds are not interested in signing the 25-year-old from their Championship rivals.

Akpom, who is valued at £2.88m on Transfermarkt, experienced an inconsistent campaign with Middlesbrough after joining the club from Greek side PAOK last year.

Despite making 39 appearances in all competitions for Neil Warnock's side, the forward only scored five goals.

A poor run of form in-front of goal during the closing months of the season resulted in Akpom only finding the back of the net on one occasion in 13 appearances.

1 of 15 Which Neville brother is older? Gary Neville Phil Neville

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Forest fans may be breathing a sigh of relief at this news as Akpom's record in the Championship leaves a lot to be desired as he has only scored eight goals at this level despite making 90 appearances.

Furthermore, when you consider that the forward failed to impress for the Reds during a brief loan spell in 2015 in which he made featured on seven occasions for the club, it may have been a mistake to sign him.

Having dodged this bullet, it will be intriguing to see what approach Hughton takes this summer when it comes to drafting in a new forward.

Whilst the Reds could benefit from splashing the cash on an individual who knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level, they may also reap the rewards of drafting in a young striker who has excelled in the lower divisions in recent years.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News