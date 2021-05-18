Josh Taylor has revealed that he would be open to fighting Manny Pacquiao, but insists he is not looking past his next bout, a unification clash with Jose Ramirez.

WBA and IBF super-lightweight world titleholder Taylor (17-0, 13 KO's) has made no secret of his desire for a super fight with Pacquiao, even going so far as to name his childhood Staffordshire Bull Terrier after the legendary 'Pac Man,' 42, who has won world titles in eight weight categories.

"Manny is a hero of mine so when we named the dog it came about naturally, I could never have dreamed back then of fighting him but I would still love to now, 100 per cent," Taylor said to The Sun.

"As soon as that bell rang it would be down to business, even though he is an idol of mine and he isn’t as young as he used to be, he is still a dangerous top-level fighter so I would have to be ruthless."

Taylor also opened up about being recognised as one of the best fighters in the world. The 30-year-old, GIVEMESPORT's No. 2 best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, has won five of his last eight fights by stoppage.

"It is good but I am not bothered about being touted as the greatest this or that," he added. "I am not bothered about being recognised.

"But I do see it as a little sense of achievement that a little guy from Prestonpans can force his way into that list.

"I try not to but I do sometimes look at those lists and think ‘wow’ just because of how far I have come in a short space of time.

"One day when I am safely retired I can say 'Jesus Christ, I was one of the top-ten best fighters on the planet'.

"But right now I’m just in the zone, I’m going to become the undisputed super-lightweight champion and then I’m going to go up in weight and win a world title there."

Taylor defends his WBA, IBF and Ring magazine titles against unbeaten Ramirez in Las Vegas on Saturday.

