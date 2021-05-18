Birmingham City news: Blues' stance on Alen Halilovic's future becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After witnessing a rollercoaster of a season in the Championship. Birmingham City could now be in for a hectic summer of transfer activity.

Utterly transformed by the arrival of manager Lee Bowyer, the Blues secured an 18th place finish in the Championship after being briefly threatened with the prospect of relegation earlier this year.

Keen to put his own stamp on Birmingham's squad, the 44-year-old opted to launch an overhaul at St Andrew's yesterday by releasing no fewer than 13 players.

Whilst a host of these individuals were part of the club's Under-23 set-up, the likes of Dan Crowley and Jon Toral were both allowed to leave after featuring sporadically for the Blues' senior side last season.

Alen Halilovic, whose current deal is set to expire next month, has received an update regarding his future.

As confirmed by Birmingham's official website, the midfielder has been offered a new contract by the club who are keen to keep him following a number of impressive displays in the Championship.

Whilst Halilovic was limited to just 17 appearances in the previous campaign, he did illustrate some real signs of promise for the Blues which resulted in him winning over the trust of Bowyer.

Making reference to the midfielder last month, the Blues boss admitted that he wants the former Barcelona man to stay for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about Halilovic, Bowyer said: "I like him, I think we can improve him more as well.

"A proper pre-season under his belt and I think he can become an even better player.

"From what I understand he is enjoying it.

"I like him as a player and I will be recommending that we keep him."

1 of 15 What is Kane's Tottenham Hotspur shirt number? 20 8 9 10

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a wise decision by Birmingham as Halilovic unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent and could thrive at Championship level under the guidance of the right manager.

Having already made a positive impact on a host of his players, Bowyer will be confident in his ability to mould the Croatian into a classy operator over the coming seasons if Halilovic opts to stay at St Andrew's.

When you consider that the midfielder, who is currently valued at £720k by Transfermarkt, has played for six clubs in the last five years, a period of stability may allow him to get his career back on track.

Therefore, it could be argued that Halilovic should sign the deal offered to him by Birmingham as doing so will give him the opportunity to feature regularly in the Championship.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News