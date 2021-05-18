Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There was a gruesome incident during last night’s baseball clash between the New York Mets and the Atalanta Braves.

Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar took a 94mph pitch to the face at the start of the seventh innings, laying him out and leaving blood gushing from his nose.

Braves pitcher Jacob Webb’s ball got away from Pillar, swerving violently towards him in the air, and leaving the batter in a heap on the ground.

Thankfully, the Mets player was able to walk off the field on his own, but was taken to hospital for a CT scan.

Players, fans and commentators were left shaken by the incident.

But none more so than Webb, who was removed from the game and could be seen being comforted by Braves staff as he was so upset.

Mets’ manager Luis Rojas after the game praised Pillar’s resilience after watching the incident from the dugout.

“This guy is a warrior,” said Rojas after the game.

“He shows up every day to play hard. You guys saw him, he got up on his feet and he left. There’s no chance I thought he’d be able to do that after I saw the ball hit him in the face.

“He got up and he left, that’s at least one positive to see.”

Later, Pillar also confirmed he was ‘doing fine’ on Twitter.

He wrote: "Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine! #RBI #gamewinner."

The unfortunate moment did actually benefit the Mets, however.

Before the incident, they led 1-0, but if a pitch hits a batter in baseball, they are allowed to move to first base.

At the time, the Mets had the bases loaded, allowing James McCann to make it home, doubling their score.

The game would eventually finish 3-1 to the Mets as they continued their good form in the National League East.

At least Pillar’s injury wasn’t in vain.

