Manchester United transfer news: Club in talks over 'top priority' deal for teenager

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have trumped Ajax's £12m offer for FC Nordsjaelland forward Kamaldeen Sulemana.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Based on reports from Football Insider, Man United had been made aware that Ajax had submitted a bid for Sulemana and sent a delegation to Denmark to try and thrash out a deal.

The report states that United are expected to have topped Ajax's bid during talks yesterday and they have made Sulemana a top priority after excessive scouting of the forward this season.

How much will Sulemana cost?

According to Football Insider, Ajax have already submitted a £12m bid. However, the report suggests that the Danish are club are looking for a figure closer to the region of £15m for the versatile forward.

Despite his asking price, Transfermarkt value the Ghanaian winger at just £2.7m. Clearly, however, enough potential is seen in the youngster for his club to demand considerably more.

Why is Sulemana a top priority for United?

The 19-year-old has been regarded as a top priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and his promising form this season goes some way in explaining United's eagerness to bring him to Old Trafford.

According to Transfermarkt, the right-footed left winger has ten goal contributions in 20 league games for the Danish outfit this season.

United's closest challengers in the race to sign Sulemana are Dutch giants Ajax who have also been in close contact with Sulemana and according to Football Insider, their director of football Marc Overmars was recently in the stands watching him in action.

Is Sulemana the answer to United's right wing problem?

Whilst Sulemana offers United a long-term solution to their lack of truly elite options on the right-hand side, he probably isn't a first-team necessity right now.

Next season the club should be targeting closing the gap to Manchester City, therefore signing a bigger name such as reported target Jadon Sancho could be the better option.

Not only would the 21-year-old be a signing for the future, but he'd also improve United immediately.

According to his WhoScored rating (7.58), Sancho has been the joint-second best player in the Bundesliga this season. He is also third in the division for key passes with 2.7 per game, and boasts 11 assists.

Compared to Sulemana, he's already played at Champions League level and at a high-profile club. It seems inevitable the Ghanaian would take far longer to settle at Old Trafford and develop to the standard United require to compete with City next season.

