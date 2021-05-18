Tottenham transfer rumours: Spurs want 15-assist star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada this summer, as reported by Bild.

What's the latest news on Daichi Kamada?

The 24-year-old has reportedly caught the eye of a number of clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Spurs are believed to be one team who are keen on securing Kamada's services - he is valued at €30m (£25.8m) by his current employers.

With Frankfurt now set to miss out on Champions League football next season, it is claimed that Kamada wants to leave at the end of the season, which could be a boost for Tottenham in their pursuit of the attacker.

What are Kamada's stats this season?

Kamada has only failed to appear in two of Frankfurt's 33 league matches this season. He has enjoyed the best campaign of his career to date in terms of goal contributions, recording five goals and 15 assists in the German top-flight. Even Harry Kane (13) has been unable to match Kamada's number of assists in league action in 2020/21.

According to WhoScored, Kamada has delivered 56 key passes in the Bundesliga - only Son Heung-min (72) has managed more for Tottenham in the Premier League.

Is Kamada a big-game player?

Based on this season, he certainly is.

Kamada has scored against each of the top four sides in the Bundesliga this term. His goals earned his side draws against Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, while he also broke the deadlock in games against Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg to set his team on the way to important wins.

When Frankfurt have needed their key player to step up, Kamada has done just that on several occasions in 2020/21.

Would Kamada offer Spurs something that Dele Alli doesn't?

Indeed he would - consistency.

Tottenham supporters will have been pleased to see Dele Alli return to form in recent games amid a difficult season for the 25-year-old. In his last three matches, Alli has received three of his four highest game ratings of the league campaign from WhoScored, and he registered an assist against Leeds earlier this month.

However, it has been a difficult year for Alli overall, as he has made just five league starts and has looked a shadow of his former self.

Meanwhile, Kamada has been delivering high-class performances on a weekly basis - he has only failed to register a key pass in two of his starts in the Bundesliga. Kamada creates chances at will, and has consistently shown up against the big teams - something which Alli has failed to do. The England international is yet to score in the Premier League this season.

If Spurs are to get back into the top four next year, they need someone to produce the goods throughout the season, not just in fits and spurts. Based on the last 12 months, Kamada is far more likely to do this than Alli.

