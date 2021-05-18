May 2006 was a truly tragic month for English football.

While trying to break up a fight at his school, budding up-and-comer, Kiyan Prince, 15, was stabbed and tragically killed.

Prince, who was a member of the Queens Park Rangers youth set-up, was a promising player and had dreams of one day setting the Premier League alight.

Sadly, it was never to be for Kiyan, but his legacy lives on through his family.

Now, in a brilliant move, deep fake technology is being used to incorporate Kiyan as player into the mega-hit video game, FIFA 21.

While also being added to the game, QPR will list Kiyan as a squad member during their 2021/22 season.

Following the tragedy of his passing, Kiyan's father, Dr. Mark Prince OBE set-up the Kiyan Prince Foundation to educate young people about the consequences of knife crime.

Speaking on his son's inclusion in the game, Dr Prince said:

"I want my son to be remembered not for the tragedy of his death but for the triumph of his achievements," he said.

"Through this campaign my hope is that the world finally gets to glimpse Kiyan's incredible potential fulfilled, we get to honour his talent and, hopefully, we can inspire other kids to honour their own talent too - whatever their own strengths might be."

QPR Director of Football, Les Ferdinand, also spoke on the campaign, reiterating the importance of addressing the dangers of knife crime.

"If one person who plays Fifa can look at this and put his knife down, that's the important legacy we want."

Ferdinand explained that when the club renamed their stadium after the Prince's charitable foundation, they invited Kiyan's father to speak with their players.

"The squad were truly humbled by Mark's bravery and his dedication to use his pain to prevent others from having to walk the same path he has had to walk," added the former QPR and England striker.

"As a club, we have worked closely with the Kiyan Prince Foundation and it has been an honour to get to know Mark on a personal level during that time. What he has been through is every parent's worst nightmare and his response to such a tragedy has been truly inspiring."

While it will never quite be the same as having Kiyan himself tearing it up, it is an incredible gesture from those involved and all geared towards a good cause as well.

Here's hoping that Kiyan's legacy will continue to serve for the betterment of society.

