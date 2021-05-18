Harry Kane latest news: Tottenham confident of keeping star striker despite transfer bombshell

Tottenham Hotspur are still hopeful of keeping Harry Kane despite widespread reports that he would like to leave the club, according to Jack Pitt-Brooke.

What's the latest Harry Kane news?

Yesterday, Sky Sports claimed the England captain had asked to leave Tottenham this summer as he doesn't feel he's in a position to challenge for the game's top trophies.

Indeed, that backs up what The Athletic reported last month and, while relaying the original article to his followers on Twitter, Pitt-Brooke revealed that Spurs are confident they can keep the 27-year-old despite his desire to leave.

Who wants to sign Harry Kane?

Since the story broke, the two Manchester clubs and Chelsea have been credited with an interest by Sky while Barcelona were touted as a potential landing spot by The Times.

Clearly, Kane is one of the elite forwards in the game and it's not hard to imagine a raft of top clubs wanting him in their side, though his huge price tag might prove a touch prohibitive during what is already looking like a difficult summer market.

What much could Kane to sign?

Price tags of both £150m and £175m have been reported in recent months with either putting Kane in the top three most expensive players of all time.

Given he's got just over three years to run on his contract and the post-pandemic world clubs have to operate in, Spurs' confidence looks well-placed, even if their star player being unhappy is clearly far from an ideal situation.

Could Erling Haaland affect Kane's future?

Last week, The Sun revealed that Manchester City could move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland instead of Kane given the former is seven years the latter's junior.

With Haaland providing much more in the way of long-term investment, as well as the fact Kane has missed 38 games since the start of the 2018/19 season with various injuries, he does look to be a much more appealing option, despite how talented Kane is.

What has Jamie Redknapp said about Harry Kane?

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, former Spurs and England star Jamie Redknapp suggested he wouldn't be at all surprised if Kane was looking to leave.

"He's a man of few words when it comes to anything other than football," he said.

"Normally he does his talking on the pitch. The fact that the quotes are out there does make me question what will happen. He's put it on Tottenham - he wants to be in the Champions League."

