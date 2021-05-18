F1 2021 game: Senna, Schumacher, Prost set to star in new Codemasters game

The F1 2021 game is released this summer and the latest update surrounding the title from EA and Codemasters is set to excite fans of the sport no-end.

The latest edition of the F1 game franchise is actually the first produced since EA acquired Codemasters and so it's going to be interesting to see how it gets received.

EA, of course, have titles like FIFA and NFL to help showcase their sporting game pedigree but, even so, many will be scrutinising this game set for a release in a couple of months from now.

And, excitingly, a host of legends will be available on the Deluxe version of the game where you can manage them and bring them into your team in the 'My Team' mode.

The 'My Team' feature allows you to manage two drivers in your own Formula 1 team, with a plethora of drivers available to pick from.

F2 starlets can be picked, as well as more seasoned drivers in F1 and, now, you can manage some of the best names the sport has ever seen - providing you've got the finances to do so!

Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Alain Prost are three of the headline names to be included, with them rated according to things like race-craft, experience and pace.

Overall, it's Senna and Schumacher who top the overall ratings - similar to what you get in FIFA's Ultimate Team series - on 94 apiece, whilst Prost weighs in at 93.

Other drivers included meanwhile, are Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, David Coulthard and Felipe Massa.

