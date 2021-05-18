Willie Kirk says Everton are “no Barcelona” but could have the advantage against tired Chelsea

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton manager Willie Kirk says that Chelsea’s lack of preparation time for Thursday’s FA Cup tie could give his side the upper hand.

Emma Hayes' team lost the Champions League Final 4-0 in Gothenburg on Sunday night and now face a fifth-round cup match in just two days.

Asked if this could give Everton the advantage, Kirk admitted this is possible, but that his players would have to begin the game strongly.

“I think we have to start the match brightly. We have to make sure that what happened to Chelsea, doesn’t happen to us and we concede early. It doesn’t mean we need to score early, but it helps if we don’t concede.

“So we’ll try and exploit that. We’ll try and get on top of them and make them feel uncomfortable.”

The Blues were shell shocked at the weekend, conceding four first-half goals as Barcelona ran riot in Sweden. Despite this, Kirk stressed that he won’t take encouragement from that game.

“I mean, we are certainly no Barcelona,” he joked “We won’t take too much from that game on Sunday in terms of [thinking] we can do that to Chelsea.”

The former Man United assistant manager will, however, take confidence from his side’s victory over Hayes’ team in last year’s FA Cup quarter-final. In that tie, the Toffees came from behind thanks to goals from Lucy Graham and Valerie Gauvin to seal a historic win.

“We’ll certainly take inspiration and guidance from the game at Goodison where we won 2-1. I remember speaking to my staff after the game in the manager’s office at Goodison and we all felt there was so much more to come from this team.”

Another factor that could influence Thursday’s game is fitness levels. Everton’s players were given some time off following the conclusion of the Women’s Super League season a couple of weeks ago and Kirk revealed this break has helped re-energise his team.

“It’s worked out really well for us, this gap,” he said. “We gave the players a couple of days off last week and then had a few days where there was no focus on the match. The players looked great, the players looked refreshed and then we started preparing on Saturday.

“So we’re certainly preparing in a very positive way and we’ll finish off those preparations in a couple of days and obviously try and finish the season on a real high.”

Although this season has been “comfortable” as Kirk put it, the Toffees have not progressed as much as he’d have liked.

“Statistically we’ve overachieved in terms of the points we were expected to accumulate… but we feel there’s massive areas for improvement.”

While they may still have some way to go if they are to challenge for a Champions League place in the future, an FA Cup triumph would go a long way to proving that Everton do mean business moving forward.

