Rangers transfer news: Scottish champions fear Ianis Hagi exit this summer

Rangers are fearful Ianis Hagi could leave the club this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The 22-year-old has been linked with the likes of Vfl Bochum, Lazio and Sevilla of late as Rangers reportedly line up a move for America de Cali's Santiago Moreno.

According to the report, the Scottish champions value Hagi at around £6m and are looking at right-sided forwards capable of replacing him should he depart.

How many assists has Hagi recorded this season?

Across his 45 games in all competitions this season, Hagi has recorded 15 assists to go alongside his eight goals, taking his total up to 23 goal contributions.

That is a strong return though, interestingly, he only started 23 league games for Steven Gerrard's side. While clearly an important player, the likes of Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo made more appearances and are capable of playing in similar positions, albeit keeping Hagi would surely be the ideal scenario for the club.

As talented as Hagi is, four players average more key passes per game (via WhoScored), three players average more shots and four players average more dribbles. Clearly, that doesn't mean Hagi necessarily should be sold or is a criticism of his output but, if Rangers were to lose him, at least they'd be fairly well-stocked.

How long does Hagi have left on his Rangers contract?

Reportedly valued at £6m, Hagi has a contract running until the summer of 2024, so Rangers would be in a strong position to demand what they believe to be his value were any clubs to make offers this summer.

Back in May 2020, Football Insider also revealed Hagi was earning around £19.2k-per-week, so selling him could theoretically free up considerable space on the wage bill.

What has Steven Gerrard said about Hagi?

Speaking to The Scotsman in December, Gerrard backed his player for having the courage to take risks.

“One thing Ianis will do in this team is try through passes, he'll take risks," he said.

"He doesn't mind making mistakes and we don't mind it, so long as he's trying to do the right thing."

Who do Rangers want to sign this summer?

GIVEMESPORT understands Rangers have asked Birmingham City for details on the kind of deal it would take to bring defensive midfielder Gustavo Hamer to Ibrox.

Meanwhile, Kent is a target for Leeds United though, with the Scottish Premiership winners gearing up for a return to the Champions League, those behind the scenes at Rangers are confident of keeping him.

