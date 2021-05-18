Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded: What New Operators Are Coming?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded is nearly upon us and there will be some new operators for the Call of Duty Community to play as.

Cold War has been a huge success and became increasingly popular after Treyarch were allowed to take control of battle royale game Call of Duty Warzone.

Now, with Verdansk in the 1980’s like Cold War, there is a lot of crossover and fans are really enjoying the new changes season 3 has brought.

Season 3 Reloaded is a good time for COD to assess how well things are going midway through a season and add new content to keep everyone engaged.

What new Operators are coming to Black Ops Cold War?

New Operators have been teased by Call of Duty for the last few weeks and the upcoming ones will see the community get very excited.

With the game set in the 1980’s, there can be a lot of fun to have with retro characters and COD have come up with the great idea of bringing some of the best movie stars of the era to Cold War.

Fans of some of the best action movies of the era will be pleased to hear that John Rambo and John McClane are going to be available to use Black Ops Cold War.



With Activision unveiling the theme of 80s action heroes, players can expect to get their hands on Rambo and McClane once the new update goes live.

COD fans will no doubt be wanting to get their hands on the new operators and they do not have to wait long at all for it to be brought into the game.



