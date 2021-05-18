Pokemon Go: Can Dratini be Shiny?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokemon Go is all about catching ‘em all, which also includes every variant as players are keen to get their hands on Shiny variants.

While there are 151 different species to catch in the Kanto region, the period where Pokemon was arguably at its peak, that number may need to be doubled as a result of new versions that can be encountered in the wild, raids or Team Rocket battles.

Dratini is one of the rarest Pokemon that can be found in this region, which can be evolved into Dragonair and eventually, the unformidable Dragonite which is still one of the most powerful Pokemon from all regions to this day.

But during the Luminous Legends event, Dratini has been spawning more commonly with the gaming community taking advantage of this by using normal and Silver Pinap Berries, as well as levelling up evolved forms that have already been captured.

As a result, questions have been asked regarding whether the Dragon-type Pokemon can be caught in a Shiny form as trainers are looking to collect different species in all different colours.

Can Dratini be Shiny?

To put it simply, yes, a Shiny version of Dratini can be caught in the wild. The Dragon-type will appear in lilac, as opposed to its typical blue shade. Dragonair will appear in a slightly darker purple and Dragonite will appear as dark mint green. However, the odds are stacked against you as there is no way of making your chances of encountering Dratini greater - it is purely random.

Despite that, this is great news for trainers. Not only will players get the opportunity to get their hands on a rare Shiny Pokemon, but it will also be one of the rarest and prized possessions of any player that gets their hands on Dratini in this form.

Leek Duck keeps a list of currently available Shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing Shiny Pokémon look like.

