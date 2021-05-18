Conor McGregor is back in training ahead of his blockbuster trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas on July 10.

McGregor (22-5) lost to Poirier (27-6, 1 NC) by technical knockout in round two of their rematch at UFC 257 in January which denied him a potential second world title challenge.

The 32-year-old Irish fighter - beaten in four rounds by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 - had a shot at boxing icon Manny Pacquiao in the pipeline had he beaten Poirier, only to be stopped in a stunning upset, prompting referee Herb Dean to step in.

In the immediate aftermath, McGregor made it clear following his loss to Poirier earlier this year that he wanted to run it back with the Lafayette native right away.

John Kavanagh, McGregor's trainer, arrived in the United Arab Emirates late Monday night. His striking coach Owen Roddy was also photographed on the flight with the SBG Ireland head coach.

"Stick the kettle on Big C, we're on the way," Kavanagh posted on social media.

It is known that the Notorious has been ticking over at the UFC Gym out in Dubai, but his training camp has now properly begun.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion has also been sparring with undefeated Cage Warriors lightweight and prospect John Mitchell (2-0), who is considered to be one of the top prospects in Irish MMA.

Mitchell does not currently have a targeted date for his next fight.

Hungry for revenge, McGregor is determined to leave no stone unturned and will not allow any unnecessary distractions to get in the way of his preparation for the fight against Poirier.

He said: "I’ve been training my son since day 1. He will be ready if he decides too [sic].

"I am going to do this fight away from the family also. For a change.

"Fights and boppies and cuddles is a hard one to balance.

"I’m going into this one a wild dog."

In fact, he has even claimed he has already figured out a way to beat Poirier, so maybe he won't be needing his coaches' help after all.

The Irishman tweeted: "July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully!

"They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there.

"You’ve awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power!

"Say your prayers."

