WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday saw one of the most bizarre lumberjack matches in history between Damian Priest and The Miz. The reason for this was due to the lumberjacks not being WWE Superstars, no they were zombies.

The undead were chosen as lumberjacks in order to help advertise a new film coming out called Army of The Dead. The Movie will star former WWE Champion Dave Bautista and will be available on Netflix soon.

Priest won the match thanks to a Hit The Lights, securing his second consecutive pay-per-view victory over Miz, following his tag team win with Bad Bunny over him and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

However, despite the weirdness that surrounded the match, something unfortunate has apparently come from it. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, he has reported that the former WWE Champion suffered an ACL injury in his loss to Priest.

A timescale for Miz's absence has not been confirmed, nor has the extent of the injury.

During the bout The Archer of Infamy landed awkwardly on The A Lister's knee, with the latter selling pain in the area throughout the match.

There were several segments during the contest that took away from the actual wrestling. John Morrison was dragged off the barriers by several zombies, Priest and Miz aligned briefly to attack the 'undead' on the outside of the ring and after Damian picked up the win, Miz was 'eaten alive' by the zombies.

Speculation that the former WWE Champion was legitimately injured was later supported by him missing RAW this week and John Morrison battling Priest alone.

Morrison was asked about his tag team partner during RAW, saying he thinks Miz will never be the same and implying the undead in fact 'killed' him.

Miz took to Twitter to address the aftermath of his match with The Archer of Infamy by tweeting an image of him as a zombie along with the caption:

"Guys I feel great after last nights match....Promise."

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for all three men and knowing Miz has sustained a serious injury, could Priest's win last night over Morrison finally spell an end to this rivalry? If so, let's hope Priest pushes on and could feud with the likes of Mustafa Ali, Jinder Mahal, or even United States Champion Sheamus.

