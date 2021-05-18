Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most imposing athletes to ever step foot in WWE.

Standing at 6ft 2in tall, his height alone is enough to make any man quake in his boots.

But add into the equation the fact that Brock's a pure, physical specimen with technical wrestling ability honed from his youth, it's no surprise WWE nicknamed him 'The Beast'.

Lesnar's run with the company has been incredible - there's no doubt about that. If Vince McMahon needs a big name to put 'butts on seats' at a pay-per-view event, he'll be calling Brock.

But what did the boss think when he first laid eyes on the man that would go on to become the most dominant WWE Superstar of the modern era?

Well, speaking recently, Jim Ross has revealed all.

"Gerry Brisco and I brought Brock Lesnar to a TV taping in Minneapolis because he went to college there,” JR told Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

"I said to McMahon 'that new kid I’m recruiting is here tonight. If you get a chance I’d like you to say hello him.'

"So McMahon is walking about with his Mr. McMahon walk and he happens to glance over and Gerry Brisco is standing by this monster.

"Vince made a U-turn and beelined right to Brock - he had never seen him. Never watched him wrestle."

It's fair to say McMahon was taken aback by the young star standing in front of him that day.

"He knew Gerry and I was high on him, but Gerry didn’t meet with Vince on a regular basis, I met with Vince every day," JR continued.

"I said 'we got this kid we’re going to sign and he’s going to be extraordinary. You’re going to love him.' So when Vince laid eyes on him he knew that we had the guy.

"If he had any aptitude whatsoever - we knew athletically he was going to be great, he’d already proven himself as an athlete - but if he could get the showbiz side of it and have the aptitude to be a pro wrestler, he was going to be our guy for a while. And that worked out."

Work out it did indeed, JR.

