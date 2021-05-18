This week marks the long-awaited return of fans to Premier League games across England.

Fans had not been seen inside stadiums since late 2020 but, after successful pilot events were hosted for the Carabao and FA Cup final, a further ease in lockdown restrictions means clubs can now have a limited number of fans at their games.

Sadly, fans will only get to see the final home game of their team's season but, after months of watching on from home, you can be sure no one will be complaining.

While the lack of fans has made football a rather drab spectacle to watch at times, it has also had a massive impact on revenue at the respective clubs.

With ranging reports of hefty financial losses across the length and breadth of the country, clubs will be relieved to see paying fans coming through their gates again.

So, just how much are each and every Premier League club charging for their final home game of the season?

Well, thanks to research done by the folks over at SportsMail, we can answer that very question. Figures have been rounded up the nearest pound, while VIP packages have not been included.

Cost of Premier League tickets

Burnley: Free (vs Liverpool)

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

Incredibly, Burnley have opted not to charge their fans for the visit of the dethroned champions, running a ballot to pick the lucky few to attend. A brilliant gesture from the club.

West Brom: £23 (vs West Ham)

Leeds: £27 (vs West brom)

Everton: £22-30 (vs Wolves)

Manchester United: £30 (vs Fulham)

United charging £30 for a match against newly relegated Fulham feels a bit cheeky, especially after the recent unrest amongst their fan base.

Crystal Palace: £30 (vs Arsenal)

Arsenal: £26-36 (vs Brighton)

Sheffield United: £40 (vs Burnley)

Sheffield are certainly trying to make the most of their final days amongst English football's elite with a steep asking price for their clash with Burnley.

Fulham: £40 (vs Newcastle)

Newcastle: £40 (vs Sheffield United)



Liverpool: £45 (vs Crystal Palace)

Somehow, Liverpool are still in the hunt for a Champions League place and will need their famous fans to be in full voice on the final day of the season.

Wolves: £40-45 (vs Manchester United)

Brighton: £29- £45 (vs Manchester City)

Southampton: £17-£47 (vs Leeds)

Leicester City: £26-48 (vs Tottenham)

Chelsea: £39-£49 (vs Leicester)

Chelsea's clash with Leicester has taken on immense significance as the battle for the top four reaches its climax.

Having fans back in the stadium for such a crucial game, and to pick the side up after an FA Cup final loss, will be a huge boost for the Blues.

Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

Aston Villa: £27-£50 (vs Chelsea)

West Ham: £17-£51 (vs Southampton)

Manchester City: £24-£53 (vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur: £60 (vs Aston Villa)

Remarkably, Spurs have seen fit to charge no less than £60 for their final home game against Aston Villa.

After a thoroughly underwhelming season, it does feel like a bit of a slap in the face to ask your fans to cough up more than any other group in the country.

1 of 20 The zoomed in club badges quiz: Whose club badge is this? Manchester United Roma Liverpool Atletico Madrid

News Now - Sport News