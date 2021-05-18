Overwatch Anniversary 2021 Event: Release Date, New Skins, Weekly Challenges, Start Time and Everything We Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Overwatch Anniversary is arriving today and we have all the information you need to know about the upcoming event.

Since it was released in 2016, developers Blizzard have celebrated the games birthday every year with a huge multi-day celebration.

It is a good way to keep engagement up with the fans and what is even better is that gamers can still get last year's rewards in this year's event as well as the new content.

The hero shooter is so popular and is involved in the Esports world so no doubt people will be excited for this upcoming event.

Here is everything you need to know about the Overwatch Anniversary Event 2021:

Release Date

The Overwatch Anniversary 2021 event release date is May 18 and the event will end on June 8.

Start Time

The event is expected by many to start around 5-6pm UK time, and players will need to download the update to access all the new things the event has to offer.

Skins

Another great thing about the new anniversary event is the fact that players can get new skins for the heroes. Legendary and Epic skins are typically included and here are the skins that fans will be able to get.

Black Cat Sombra Skin

Venus Moira Skin

Funky Baptiste Skin

Challenges

One of the best features about the event are the weekly challenges. Each week, you’re tasked with winning a set number of matches and earn a unique cosmetic item as a reward.



Typically, the difficulty of the challenge is dependent on how good the reward is. If it is a legendary one, you will see yourself having to work very hard to win it.

Keep up to date with all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

