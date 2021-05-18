GTA 5: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Upgrades Announced

GTA 5 and GTA Online will be treated to exclusive next-generation upgrades as Rockstar Games prepares to take its most successful title to the next level.

The world-renowned action-adventure game continues to take the globe by storm and its developers are making preparations for the 20th anniversary of the release of Grand Theft Auto 3.

After the release of both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2020 and with the delays to GTA 6, Rockstar have decided to make the fifth main instalment to their franchise available for those respective machines.

Last year, GTA Online was announced for next-generation consoles and implemented maintenance on their servers regarding a fan fix to improve loading times, which indicated that Rockstar have put in the hours to ensure availability for newer devices.

That being said, fans of the series will have to wait a little longer for the sixth game as the developers try to distract the curious segment of the fanbase with new additions to GTA Online.

Upgrades

When GTA 5 was first launched, players were made to wait several weeks until GTA Online was available. However, we don’t think that this will be the case and it will launch alongside the next-gen versions of the game.

At first, it looks like Sony will acquire timed-exclusive rights to GTA 5, with Microsoft getting their version of the game further down the line. At this stage, that timeframe has not been disclosed.

Rockstar have promised that GTA will be “expanded and enhanced” to accommodate next-gen gaming technology and to provide the best possible gaming experience for the player concerned.

In regards to online characters, these should carry over from PS4 and Xbox One - unless the developers force players to start over which we doubt.

To add to this, Rockstar have also insisted that “surprises” are on the way, in relation to the 20th Anniversary of GTA 3 - which came out on 22nd October 2001.

Will players be able to play as protagonist Claude on next-gen? Maybe even feature as 8-Ball, Don Salvatore Leone or even a member of the Yakuza Gang? Time will tell. Nevertheless, it is an exciting time to be a Grand Theft Auto fan.

