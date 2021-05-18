Premier League Fixture Release Date 2021/22

With the current campaign set to reach a crescendo later this month, the attention of Premier League sides will soon turn to next season.

Whereas Manchester City will be aiming to defend their title, the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool will be determined to stop Pep Guardiola's side's dominance.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will need to improve their squads over the summer in order to bolster their chances of challenging for the Champions League.

At the other end of the table, teams such as Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley will be hoping to avoid being dragged into another relegation battle.

So when is the fixture list for the 2021/22 campaign released? Who will be playing in the Premier League next season?

Let us shed some light below...

When are the fixtures released for the 2021/22 campaign?

The release of the fixture list often generates a great deal of excitement amongst supporters as it provides them with information regarding key clashes involving their clubs.

Whether it be the opening game of the season or the date when two major rivals meet, the eyes of fans and players alike will be on this year's announcement.

As reported by Sky Sports, the 2021/22 fixture list is set to be released on Wednesday 9th June at 9am.

The season itself starts on August 14th which is just over a month after the final of the European Championship which is set to take place at Wembley Stadium.

These Premier League fixtures could be subject to change due to TV scheduling with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport set to broadcast games.

Who will be playing in the Premier League next season?

Whilst the Premier League is set to wave goodbye to Fulham, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion following their respective relegations, it will welcome back two familiar faces later this year.

Norwich City's excellent displays under the guidance of Daniel Farke saw them win the Championship title whilst Watford also clinched an immediate return to the top-flight after securing automatic promotion.

The final spot will be filled by either Brentford, Barnsley, Swansea City or AFC Bournemouth who are all currently vying for play-off glory.

Below is the confirmed list of teams who will feature in the top-flight during the 2021/22 campaign:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Norwich City, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Who are the favourites to win the Premier League title?

Having sauntered their way to the Premier League title earlier this month, it is hardly a surprise that Manchester City are currently the favourites to win it again next season according to Oddschecker.

Chelsea, who have experienced somewhat of a renaissance under the guidance of manager Thomas Tuchel in recent months, are second favourites ahead of Liverpool.

Manchester United are fourth favourites ahead of a Leicester City side who will be looking to build upon their recent FA Cup triumph next season.

Tottenham are sixth favourites whilst Arsenal are seventh on the list.

Below is a rundown of the latest odds:

Manchester City - 8/11

Chelsea - 11/2

Liverpool - 13/2

Manchester United - 8/1

Leicester City - 40/1

Tottenham Hotspur - 50/1

Arsenal - 80/1.

