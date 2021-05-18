Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Karim Benzema is set for a shock recall to the France national side.

The 33-year-old is one of the best strikers in the world. He has been brilliant for Real Madrid for the past decade.

But he has not appeared for his country in 2015 after an alleged involvement in an attempt to blackmail his former Les Bleus teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

However, despite not playing for his country for over five years, Benzema is set to be recalled to side for Euro 2020.

That is according to multiple reports, with ESPN claiming he will be named in the side when Didier Deschamps announces his squad later on Tuesday.

Benzema's recall to the side means there could be an awkward encounter with Les Bleus striker, Olivier Giroud.

Giroud, 34, has been France's main striker since Benzema's absence.

And Benzema does not have a very high opinion of the Chelsea striker.

Benzema was asked to compare himself to Giroud in an Instagram Q&A last March.

The Real Madrid striker did not hold back with his answer.

"This won’t take long. You don’t confuse F1 with go-karting. And I’m being kind. Next… and I know I’m F1," he said, per the Mirror.

Ouch. Fair to say Benzema rates himself a lot higher than his soon-to-be teammate.

He did, however, say that Giroud does his job for the side.

He continued: “It works because he’s there. That’s all. It’s not going to be spectacular, it’s not going to be anything crazy but in his way you see more of Griezmann or Mbappe because he will put the work in.

“Does everyone like that way of playing? I don’t know.”

Giroud responded to Benzema's comments a day later. He said, per Marca: "What am I, a go-kart? A world champion go-kart."

Benzema would later defend his comments, saying all he did was tell the truth.

“About Giroud, I simply told the truth," he said.

“But we didn’t remember what I said about him, especially about what he brings to the French national team.

“We just remembered the moment when I said I was F1 and he was karting. That’s what I think, that’s the truth, and that’s how it is.”

It could be very awkward between the pair during France's Euro 2020 campaign.

