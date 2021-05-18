FIFA 21 TOTW 34: Release Date, Predictions And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) is back and will arrive at the same time this week.

TOTW 31 is currently live in packs with a number of talented players up for grabs, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker being the highest-rated player.

That being said, there have been several players over the past seven days that have stood out across Europe and there is no harm in looking ahead to what you can expect from TOTW 34.

Information is limited regarding TOTW 34 and this article will be updated as more details become available.

Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 21 TOTW 34:

Release Date

TOTW 34 will go live in FIFA 21 at 6 pm UK GMT on Wednesday 19th May 2021.

Every week at the same time, a new TOTW squad will be released and TOTW 31 will be live in-game until Wednesday 26th May.

Predictions

Here is who we think will make FIFA 21 TOTW 34:

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

After scoring the winning goal with pretty much the last touch of the ball during his side’s 2-1 victory against West Brom, there will have to be a very good reason to leave the Brazil international out of the side.

Despite appearing in TOTW 33 with an impressive 92-rated black card, could he feature in back-to-back TOTWs? We believe there is a very good chance of this happening after becoming the first goalkeeper to ever score for Liverpool.

Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

It seems almost certain that Torres will be included in this week’s side. After Manchester City already wrapped up this season’s Premier League title, this did not stop the Citizens from continuing their ruthless streak.

A goal-fest at St James’ Park saw Pep Guardiola’s side come away with a 4-3 win over Newcastle United, with Torres coming away with a stunning hat-trick.

Carlos Soler (Valencia)

Valencia central midfielder played a huge part in his side’s 4-1 win over Elche on Sunday, scoring two goals in the first half and providing an assist.

While Los Murciélagos have little to play for this season, Voro’s side are aiming to finish the season with a bang and he can thank Soler for that.

Arkasduisz Milik (Marseille)

Marseille were involved in a thriller that saw them snatch victory at the death after beating Angers 3-2 in Ligue 1.

There was only one goalscorer for Les Olympiens, and that was Milik. The Poland international gave his side a 2-0 lead but were pegged back to 2-2. However, he stepped up to take a penalty in the 95th-minute to secure the win for the hosts and pretty much secured European football for next season.

