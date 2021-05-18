Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is taking nothing for granted and insists he is preparing for the best version of Glover Teixeira despite admitting that he will be 'looking for the knockout.'

Blachowicz (28-8) will make the second defense of his 205-pound title when he takes on Teixeira (32-7) in the main event of UFC 266 on September 4. The UFC has not announced an official venue for this pay-per-view event.

The Polish light heavyweight king was last seen in action in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he defeated then-unbeaten star Israel Adesanya (20-1) via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–45, 49–45), live on BT Sport.

Despite his recent success, however, the 38-year-old new father to baby boy Jan Jr knows he can't afford to rest on his laurels against the two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger.

"He’s got a lot of experience," Blachowicz said to the UFC. "Similar way to me to get to the title shot. A couple of losses then the win streak.

"Finally he got his chance, so I have to be careful because also that could be his last fight.

"For the title or maybe last fight in his career, so he’s gonna be in the best shape ever."

But that doesn't mean that he hasn't got a few tricks of his own hiding up his sleeve.

"So I have to be ready for the best Glover ever in his life, and I will be ready," he added. "Good boxing, really good takedowns, jiu-jitsu high level.

"So, tough opponent, he’s got a lot of experience, so I just have to be careful.

"But I think I find a way like always to beat him and knock him out and finish the fight before time."

1 of 20 Where was Jon Jones born? Albuquerque Ithaca Las Vegas Rochester

Heading into the fight, Blachowicz is rated as the No. 7 best pound-for-pound fighter in the world by the UFC, and he'll be looking to cement his place as the best 205-pounder on the planet.

He has won two of his last three fights via knockout, including wins over Corey Anderson and Dominick Reyes.

And Blachowicz is planning to 'bless' Teixeira with his legendary Polish power.

He continued: "I think I finish him in stand-up, knockout by hands or kicks.

"I’m gonna be looking for the knockout, but also it’s gonna be nice to try my jiu-jitsu skills against him.

"But for safety, I’ll keep the fight standing.

"No bad blood, but inside the octagon there will be a lot of blood."

Read More: Conor McGregor officially starts training camp for Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264

News Now - Sport News