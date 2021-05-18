Unbelievable clip of athlete running backwards on treadmill goes viral

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An incredible clip of an athlete running backwards on a treadmill has caused disbelief on TikTok.

The video, created by the ubrZati training facilty in Florida, has been shared by the Just Women’s Sports TikTok account. It already has racked up more than 10,000 views.

In the clip, which can be watched here, an athlete completes a “reverse run” on a treadmill. She has a woman waiting behind her in case she falls, but the athlete completes the extraordinary move with ease.

According to the ubrZati website, the training facility aims to “build an athlete’s speed, power, agility, and endurance, along with teaching optimal running form/efficiency for peak performance.”

Previous videos shared by the facility have also gone viral. A video of a runner called Daphne clocking 19mph on a treadmill was watched by more than eight million people. Daphne amassed a number of fans on TikTok as a result, and ubrZati played to the crowd by releasing a compilation video of the athlete.

