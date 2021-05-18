West Ham transfer rumours: Hammers eye 12-goal striker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are keen on signing Celta Vigo striker Santi Mina in the upcoming transfer window, as revealed by Fichajes.

What's the latest news on Santi Mina?

It is understood that there are currently three clubs interested in signing Mina this summer. Monaco and Lazio are believed to be keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, and could potentially make their move when the transfer window opens next month.

West Ham are the other side in the mix, and they may be tempted to pay the €15m (£12.9m) that Mina is valued at by Celta.

What are Mina's stats this season?

Mina has shone for Celta this term, netting 12 goals in his 33 La Liga appearances. Only Iago Aspas (13) has managed more for the team, while no West Ham player has scored more than nine in the Premier League for David Moyes' men.

Despite being a touch under 6 feet tall, Mina is a nuisance in the air. He has won 3.1 aerial duels per game in the Spanish top-flight. Tomas Soucek (6) is the only West Ham squad member to have bettered this number this season.

Has Mina had a say in the title race?

The title race in Spain has been an intriguing one to follow in recent weeks, with both Madrid clubs and Barcelona all battling for top spot. However, Mina crushed Barcelona's hopes this past weekend when he bagged a brace to help Celta to a famous 2-1 win at the Nou Camp.

Having fallen behind to a Lionel Messi goal, Celta fought back, with Mina scoring in either half to turn the game on its head. The result left Barcelona devastated, as they are now seven points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid heading into the final weekend of the campaign.

1 of 15 What is West Ham's highest-ever league (First Division/Premier League) finish? 2nd 3rd 4th 1st

Would Mina solve a big problem for Moyes?

On the whole, West Ham have not found goals particularly hard to come by this season. They have managed 56 goals in their 36 games to date - more than fourth-placed Chelsea.

However, there have been signs lately that they are starting to struggle in front of goal. The Irons have failed to score in their last two home games, and they also looked toothless in attack this past weekend until a fine strike from Said Benrahma late on rescued them a point at Brighton.

It has highlighted a big problem that Moyes has to contend with - he has a lack of strikers. Michail Antonio is the only recognised striker in the squad, and he needs some help from others in the team when it comes to finding the target. Jesse Lingard has stepped up during most of his loan spell, but he has failed to register a goal contribution in his last four appearances.

When those two aren't firing, it is not easy to see where West Ham's goals are going to come from, indicating that they need another attacking option this summer. Santi Mina has proved across the course of the 2020/21 season that he is up to the task, and if Moyes can lure him over to east London in the coming months for under £13m, it would fix a major issue that the club have had to deal with ever since Sebastien Haller departed for Ajax in January.

News Now - Sport News