Edinson Cavani has been one of the best signings of the season.

And he proved why in Manchester United's Premier League match against Fulham on Tuesday evening.

Fans were inside Old Trafford for the first time this season and they were treated to an absolutely incredible goal from the 34-year-old.

The Uruguayan international picked up the ball from some 40 yards out and he produced an audacious effort that lobbed Alphonse Areola and went into the net.

Watch it below:

Wow. What a finish. Old Trafford erupted and that's no surprise.

Those inside the Theatre of Dreams have been waiting to watch their heroes in action all season and they were treated to a wonder goal inside 15 minutes.

There have been some brilliant goals scored in the Premier League this season, including Eric Lamela's against Arsenal and Ferran Torres' against Newcastle just last week.

But Cavani's against Fulham may just be the best of the lot.

His first-half strike on Tuesday afternoon was his 10th Premier League goal for United.

He has now scored as many goals for United in England's top tier as Diego Forlan, despite playing 37 games fewer.

