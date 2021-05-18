Daniëlle van de Donk, Lindsey Horan: Which players could Lyon sign this summer?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lyon have been Europe’s most dominant force throughout the last decade, but this season has been uncharacteristically underwhelming by all accounts.

With Barcelona lifting their first Champions League trophy on Sunday and PSG set to win the French domestic title, it may be time for Lyon to strengthen their already world-class squad.

Therefore, here are three names that could sign for Sonia Bompastor’s team this summer:

Vivianne Miedema

There has long been speculation regarding Miedema’s move to Lyon. Although the Dutch star is contracted to the Gunners until 2022, the French giants have the money and the pulling power to attract almost any player in the world.

The striker is widely considered one of the best forwards in the game and given Ada Hegerberg’s injury struggles, Lyon have likely decided they need more options.

The two of them together would prove to be an almost unbeatable combination.

Daniëlle van de Donk

L'Équipe has reported that the Arsenal legend could be on her way to France.

The 29-year-old has made almost 100 appearances for the Gunners, however, is yet to sign a new contract.

While van de Donk hasn’t scored or created many goals this season, she’s often found herself in a much deeper role.

The midfielder will always be considered a club hero, having been a vital part of Joe Montemurro’s title-winning side in the 2018/2019 season.

Landing Miedema would be a huge scalp for Lyon, but landing her Dutch compatriot as well would strike fear into every club in Europe.

Lindsey Horan

Lyon based newspaper Le Progrès have suggested that Portland Thorns star Lindsey Horan is in line for a move to the European giants.

The French club has a history of signing established US superstars and Horan would follow in the footsteps of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, among others.

The 26-year-old would bring both experience and versatility and has almost 100 caps for her country already.

Horan is also familiar with the French league –– playing for PSG from 2012-2016 and scoring 46 goals in 58 games.

